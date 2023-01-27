Australian Open 2023, Mixed Doubles Final LIVE: Sania Mirza will be raring to win a seventh Grand Slam when she pairs with Rohan Bopanna to face the Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final of the 2023 Australian Open Mixed Doubles on Friday. It will be the last Grand Slam for Indian tennis ace Sania, who has decided to call time on her illustrious professional tennis career. The WTA 1000 event in Dubai next month will see her draw curtains on her career. Sania Mirza has won three women's doubles Grand Slam titles and as many in mixed doubles in her career while Bopanna has won one mixed doubles Grand Slam title. The unseeded Indian pair of Sania and Bopanna knocked out third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 10-6 in the semifinals of Australian Open 2023. The pair had received a walkover in their quarter-final match.

Here are the LIVE Updates of 2023 Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final Straight From Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne:

January 27 2023 07:00 (IST) Australian Open Final LIVE: Sania-Bopanna Lead 3-1 Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna bounce back to take 3-2 lead in the opening set. Finally, the momentum is in the Indian pair's favour. Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna bounce back to take 3-2 lead in the opening set. Finally, the momentum is in the Indian pair's favour.

January 27 2023 06:57 (IST) Australian Open Final LIVE: Sania-Bopanna break! A little bit of luck going the Indian pair's way and the result is that Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have broken the opponents' serve for the first time. It's 2-2 now. A little bit of luck going the Indian pair's way and the result is that Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna have broken the opponents' serve for the first time. It's 2-2 now. Share Link

January 27 2023 06:53 (IST) Australian Open Final LIVE: Sania-Bopanna hold serve Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna hold serve to reduce the deficit in the first set to 1-2. Gradually, the Indian pair is getting into the game. Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna hold serve to reduce the deficit in the first set to 1-2. Gradually, the Indian pair is getting into the game. Share Link

January 27 2023 06:51 (IST) Australian Open Final LIVE: Sania-Bopanna down 0-2 in first set The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos has taken an early 2-0 lead in the opening set. Rohan Bopanna has looked a little shaky so far, but there's a long way to go. The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani/Rafael Matos has taken an early 2-0 lead in the opening set. Rohan Bopanna has looked a little shaky so far, but there's a long way to go. Share Link

January 27 2023 06:45 (IST) Australian Open LIVE: Sania-Bopanna's serve broken It's pretty tight in the opening minutes of the game and the Indian pair's serve has been broken. The Brazilian duo is already up 1-0. It's pretty tight in the opening minutes of the game and the Indian pair's serve has been broken. The Brazilian duo is already up 1-0. Share Link

January 27 2023 06:41 (IST) Australian Open LIVE: Sania-Bopanna to serve! The Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will serve first. There's very little wind in the court at the moment and the temperature is around 22 degrees Celsius. The conditions are ideal for an excellent tennis match. Will the Indian pair prevail? The Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will serve first. There's very little wind in the court at the moment and the temperature is around 22 degrees Celsius. The conditions are ideal for an excellent tennis match. Will the Indian pair prevail? Share Link

January 27 2023 06:31 (IST) Australian Open LIVE: The stage is set! Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna are set to walk out on the court, hoping to emerge as champions at the end of the event. They take on Brazilian pair in their pursuit of the title. Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna are set to walk out on the court, hoping to emerge as champions at the end of the event. They take on Brazilian pair in their pursuit of the title. Share Link

January 27 2023 06:20 (IST) Aus Open LIVE: Sania Mirza onto her last dance! Having already decided that this would be her final Grand Slam, Sania Mirza would look to dazzle on the grand stage for one last time as she and Rohan Bopanna look to lift the Australian Open title. Hello and welcome to our live coverage! Having already decided that this would be her final Grand Slam, Sania Mirza would look to dazzle on the grand stage for one last time as she and Rohan Bopanna look to lift the Australian Open title. Hello and welcome to our live coverage! Share Link

