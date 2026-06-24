The Indian quartet of Srabani Nanda, SS Sneha, Sudeshna Shivankar and Tamanna clinched the gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay on the final day of the second edition of the Asian Relays Championships on Sunday. The Indian gold medal women's 4x100m relay team clocked 43.85 seconds, a season best. The Indian contingent also won silver in mixed 4x400m and bronze in mixed 4x100m relay. Businessman Anand Mahindra, who is the chairman of the Mahindra Group, paid tribute to the relay runners with a heartwarming post on social media.

Winning against the Chinese. In China.



At the Asian Relay Championships.



Srabani, Sudeshna, Sneha & Tamanna in the 4x100 relay.



Power. Speed. Grace. Commitment.



But above all, teamwork.



This clip has it all.



I'm watching it on loop.



More of this please. pic.twitter.com/E00i0muduc — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 24, 2026

The mixed 4x400m relay team added silver to the medal tally with Theerthesh Shetty, Poovamma MR, Bharath Sridhar and Neeru Pathak clocking 3:17.06 seconds.

Earlier, the Indian mixed 4x100m team won bronze (41.27 seconds). The members of the Indian team were Pranav Gaurav, Tamanna, Animesh Kujur and SS Sneha. Thailand won gold (41.14 seconds) while silver went to China (41.29 seconds).

The men's 4x400m relay finished fifth with a time of 3:05.33 seconds. The team members were Theerthesh Shetty, Avinash Krishna Kumar, Suraj A Raja, Barath Sridhar.

Vietnam (3:02.60 secs), China (3:03.23 secs) and Sri Lanka (3:03.33 secs) finished in that order.

The women's 4x400m relay team finished fourth with a time of 3:34.88 seconds. Team members were Saloni Nagar, Poovamma MR, Ansa Babu and Rashdeep Kaur. Vietnam (3.31.16 secs), China (3:32.68) and Kazakhstan (3:33.87) finished in that order.

With PTI inputs

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