Ashish Yadav won a silver in the men's javelin throw event to open India's medal account on the third day of the World Athletics U20 Championships in Eugene. Yadav's third round throw of 74.09m fetched him the silver medal while T Dharanidharan, the other Indian in the fray in the men's javelin throw finals, finished sixth with 72.35m. The 19-year-old Yadav became the second Indian, after two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, to win a silver in the event. Chopra had won gold and set the still-standing world junior record of 86.48m in the 2016 edition in Poland.

The gold medal went to South Africa's Jan-Hendrik Heymans who sent his spear to 80.50m, the season's U20 world lead, in his sixth and final attempt.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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