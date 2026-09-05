India's most accomplished shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor wants to breach the long-awaited 22m barrier and set a benchmark for the next generation much like Neeraj Chopra has raised the bar for the country's javelin throwers. The 31-year-old national record holder, who has a personal best of 21.77m, wants Indian shot putters to reach a stage where 20m and 21m are no longer considered exceptional distances. "It's my aim and dream to throw 22m and create a national record, so that the younger generation of Indian shot putters think 21m is nothing," Toor told PTI in an interaction facilitated by SAI.

Chopra's rise has had a similar impact on Indian javelin, with his Olympic gold and 90.23m national record pushing the benchmark higher. The likes of Rohit Yadav (87.68m), Kishore Jena (87.54m), Sachin Yadav (86.54m) and Yashvir Singh (85.41m) have all breached the 85m mark.

"Like Neeraj has thrown 90m, so 80m-82m is considered nothing. Rohit has thrown 87.68m, Sachin has thrown 86m-plus and Yashvir did a personal best at CWG. If we see, India has some of the most javelin throwers in the world who have thrown above 85m," Toor said.

However, Toor feels injuries have repeatedly prevented him from performing to his full potential.

"Injuries have always been there with me. A lot of people say he doesn't perform outside (India). But when the person is not fit, how will he perform? From the very first day, injuries have been there with me," he said.

In fact, Toor competed at the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a Grade 1 calf muscle tear sustained just 12 days before the event.

"12 days before the CWG, I sustained a Grade 1 tear in the calf. Because of that I was not able to perform well.

"I had to stop my throw and stop all the activities that require the calf. But I managed 20m despite windy conditions there," he said.

Toor finished fifth at the CWG with a best throw of 20.27m, missing out on a medal despite believing the podium was within his reach.

"But I missed the medal. The medal was in range. I was fighting and hoping that one throw clicks," he recalled.

The injury was diagnosed only after he returned from Glasgow.

"They had asked me not to do an MRI, and it was a good thing I didn't do it, otherwise it would have been in my mind. When I returned and found out it was a Grade 1 tear," he said.

The calf injury was the latest setback for Toor, who had also suffered an ankle injury in 2024 and had a fracture in his hand in 2021.

"In 2024 I had an ankle injury. The doctor said to either get surgery or take six months' rest. I took rest after the Olympics. But because of the rest, my 2025 didn't go well," he said.

Having won the gold in 2018 and 2022, the two-time Olympian is now fit and targeting a hat-trick of golds medal at the continental event which starts in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19.

"Right now the fitness is great," he said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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