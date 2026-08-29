In a bitter blow to the Indian contingent ahead of the Asian Games 2026, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the continental event due to an injury. In a post on social media, Neeraj said that he suffered a ligament tear to his ankle after the Lausanne Diamond League. Following careful assessment, it was decided that he would miss the remainder of the 2026 season, as well as the Asian Games. The setback is also set to keep Chopra out of the Diamond League Finals in Brussels on September 5 and the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest from September 11 to 13. The injury brings an unexpected end to Neeraj's campaign, considering he had recently started to hit his peak after a couple of injury-riddled years.

"After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season's Best throw in Lausanne,” Chopra said.

"Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season. It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey." “My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger,” he added.

Chopra's withdrawal from the season also means he will miss the Diamond League Final, for which he had qualified.

Neeraj was in and out this season, primarily because of a lower back injury that had troubled him since September last year.

Despite not being fully fit, the Tokyo Olympics golden boy won a silver medal for India at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with a throw of 85.83 meters before registering his season's best effort of 88.05 meters at the Lausanne Diamond League.

His effort in Lausanne gave Indians the hope of seeing a fully fit and firing Neeraj again, but a fresh injury concern struck right before the Asian Games 2026.

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