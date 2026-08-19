From guiding Seema Punia to her first Commonwealth Games medal in 2006 to a double gold won by his wards Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Annu Rani in 2022 Asian Games, veteran coach Parveer Singh has seen the country's rise in athletics in the last 25 years. Singh, who has been named for the prestigious Dronacharya Award, is also a coach educator in the Asian region and a doctorate degree holder in coaching. He is currently a World Athletics Level 3 lecturer and imparts training to coaches in Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Bhutan, among other countries.

He has earned a PhD from the sports coaching department of Punjabi University in Patiala in 2021. He is currently the deputy chief coach of Indian athletics, based at the NIS Patiala.

"I have been attached with the Indian athletics team since 2001 and has guided some of the best athletes of this country. In fact, my Dronacharya award is due to the commitment of my wards over these long years, from Seema Punia, Harwant Kaur, Krishna Poonia, and recently Tajinder Toor, Annu Rani and many more," Singh told PTI in an interview.

"Of course, the Sports Authority of India and the Athletics Federation of India gave me the platform to play my part in the development of Indian athletics.

"I am very happy that I got the recognition for my work. I would like to thank everyone because this is a collective effort. It is not my effort alone." Under Singh, discus throw stalwart Seem won her first of the four Commonwealth Games medals with a silver in the 2006 edition.

When Harwant Kaur won a silver in the 2010 CWG in Delhi, she was training under Singh.

Krishna Poonia, who won gold in India's 1-2-3 finish in the women's discus throw in Delhi, was also with Singh a few years before the 2010 CWG.

From discus throw, Singh was put as shot put and javelin throw coach and under him, Toor and Annu won a gold medal each in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

"Toor and Annu winning a gold each in shot put and javelin throw in Hangzhou was a very satisfying moment. It's hard work, commitment and dedication." Singh was with Toor from 2022 to 2025. Annu was also training under Singh when she won a bronze in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Singh, who was named Best Coach of the Year (2025) by the Athletics Federation of India, is currently looking after the javelin throwers at the NIS Patiala, with Rohit Yadav, the country's season leader with his 87.05m effort in June, among those under his guidance.

Academic career began at NIS Patiala in 1992

Before joining the Indian athletics team in 2001, Singh began his academic career with a diploma degree from the NIS Patiala in 1991 and was appointed a SAI coach in 1992.

"As a SAI coach, I had worked in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu. After that, I came back to NIS in 1999 and worked as a teacher before joining the national team in 2001. I was with the women's discus group as my first assignment at the national camp." "I am still into teaching the coaches as a World Athletics Level 3 lecturer. Later I did my Masters in sports coaching and also completed my PhD from the Punjabi University Sports Science department (in 2021)." Singh said working as coach and coach educator complements each other, instead of making life difficult.

"It's good because what we study in theory we get a chance to do it in practice. Conversely, what we do in practice we get a chance to teach it in theory to our students," said Singh who hails from Punjab and currently settles in Patiala.

"If you think there's a doctor and if he doesn't do surgery himself, then how will he teach (to students)? It's the same in my case also. For good practice you need theoretical knowledge." His teaching activity will resume after the Asian Games in Japan in September-October.

"Coaches are also occupied during major events and Games. So, I will also get invites for coach training after the Asian Games." Singh said he has also applied earlier for the national awards.

"In Dronacharya Awards, when you work for a long time, then you get the recognition. Somebody may also get it after working for a few years, it may happen. But generally, you have to contribute to the society for a long time.

"From the time I started working as a coach, Indian athletics has been improving, you can see it in the medal tally, in international championships and major Games."

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