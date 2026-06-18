Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra would hope that his lengthy injury-forced absence from competition does not affect his rhythm when he returns to action against an in-form line-up of heavyweight rivals in the familiar environs of the Doha Diamond League on Friday. The top-class field here would include rising Sri Lankan star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who surpassed the 90m mark a few days ago.

The 28-year-old Chopra, on the other hand, has been recuperating from a back injury which has prevented him from competing since the World Championships in September last year. He had finished eighth in that event with a below-par throw of 84.03m, but he will be hoping to hit his stride straightaway at the Qatar Sports Club.

Doha has been his happy hunting ground. It was here that the two-time Olympic medallist breached the coveted 90m mark in May last year. He had recorded 90.23m to finish second behind Julian Weber (91.06m) of Germany.

It was to be originally held on May 8 as the season-opening event but was postponed due to the West Asia conflict.

Chopra, who has been training in Switzerland since May 25 after a rehabilitation stint in Turkiye, was a late addition to the nine-man field.

"I started throwing one and a half months ago and we took our time. Then I asked Doha (organisers) if it's possible if I let them know (about taking part in Doha DL) in very short period, like one week ago. They said yes and then we decided after my last session, okay let's compete in Doha," Chopra said at the pre-event press conference.

Asked if he is targetting another 90m throw, Chopra said, "I will try my best. I feel really good and fit, let's see tomorrow."

Up against a star-studded field

Chopra will be up against Pathirage, who has been in the form of his life this season. The 24-year-old Sri Lankan is the current season leader with his stunning 92.62m throw at the Rome leg of Diamond League on June 4, becoming only the fourth Asian and 28th overall to breach the coveted 90m mark.

He has had two more 89m-plus throws this season.

He has come into the Doha DL after winning the prestigious Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czechia, with a throw of 86.57m.

His effort in Rome fell just short of Pakistani Arshad Nadeem's Paris Olympics gold-winning throw of 92.97m but went past Chinese Taipei's Chao-Tsun Cheng (91.36m) and Chopra (90.23m).

His throw was the eighth longest distance on the world all-time list. It was also the best throw in the world since the 2024 Olympic final won by Nadeem.

It will be only the third meeting between Chopra and Pathirage and their first on the Diamond League stage.

The head-to-head record has been 1-1.

Chopra won gold in the NC Classic which he hosted in Bengaluru in July 2025, while Pathirage had finished third with 84.34m. However, in the Tokyo World Championships last year, Chopra ended a disappointing eighth while Pathirage finished seventh 84.38m.

"It's really amazing (achievement). He's really good, he's good good friend of mine. I'm happy for him, and for what he did for Sri Lanka," said Chopra.

Pathirage has been a regular in India since 2024. He first competed in the National Inter-State Championships in 2024 in Panchkula, Haryana, where a Sri Lankan team was invited by the Athletics Federation of India.

He last competed in India during the South Asian Athletics Championships in Ranchi in October 2025 and won gold with a throw of 84.29m.

He also won gold in the inaugural Indian Open World Athletics Bronze Level Continental Tour event in Bhubaneshwar with a fine effort of 86.50m.

Others in the field in Doha are reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, World Championships bronze-medallist Curtis Thompson of the USA, Julius Yego of Kenya, Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia, Mohamed Huseein Ahmed Sameh of Egypt and Artur Felfner.

Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem pulled out after his participation in Doha DL was announced on June 12.

Chopra to seal Glasgow CWG spot

Chopra was on Sunday named in India's 32-member athletics squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, subject to achieving the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) qualifying standard of 82.61m, which is not a tall ask for his standards.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss