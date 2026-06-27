Kerala long jumper Ancy Sojan smashed the 22-year-old national record which was in the name of legendary Anju Bobby George on the fourth day of National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The 25-year-old Ancy leaped a stunning 6.88m to better the previous national record of 6.83m which Anju created during the 2024 Athens Olympics.

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