India's Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will play for bronze in teqball at the Asian Games on Sunday. In a sport that many Indians would know little about, Dsouza lost narrowly to Indonesia's Ima Sumaya in the women's singles semi-final 1-2 (12-7, 9-12, 7-12) and will now play against Japan's Yuina Sakamoto for India's first medal in teqball at the Asian Games 2026. But who is she? The player shot to fame on September 18 by advancing to the women's singles semifinals in teqball.

Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg will also play in the mixed doubles bronze medal match.

Making her Asian Games debut, Quimcy stunned top-seeded Yuina Sakamoto of Japan 2-1 (10-12, 12-11, 13-11) in her opening Group A match, which lasted 43 minutes at the Nagoya City Higashi Sports Center. The young Indian carried the momentum into her second group match and defeated Cambodia's Koemyean DY 2-0 (12-9, 12-7) in 24 minutes to top her group and qualify for the semifinals.

Who is Quimcy Dsouza?

Quimcy Dsouza is a former footballer who represented the state of Maharashtra. She took up teqball in 2022, and just four years later, the player finds herself on the verge of scripting history.

A move to teqball turned out to be one of the best decisions of her career, as Dsouza became a seven-time national champion and reached a career-high world No. 24 ranking before shining at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

What makes things even more interesting is the fact that Dsouza honed her skills without a coach. The athlete also works as a test engineer for a sports goods retailer. In an effort to develop the game, she also founded the Teqball Club of Bengaluru.

Teqball at the Asian Games

The 2026 Asian Games in Japan mark a major milestone for the sport, with teqball making its Asian Games debut. Sixteen nations are competing in the sport at the Games.

India's three-member teqball contingent comprises Quimcy Dsouza, Mohamed Anas Imran Beg, and Declan Marshall Gonsalves. Dsouza competes in women's singles and mixed doubles, while Anas and Gonsalves are part of the men's doubles event

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals