India's Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza has put the spotlight on a sport that remains unfamiliar to many Indian sports fans. The Indian debutant has reached the women's singles semifinals in teqball at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, registering securing a 2-0 victory over Cambodia's Koemyean DY in Group A. She is now one win away from securing India's first medal in the sport. Dzouza will take on Ima Sumaya of Indonesia in the semifinals.

Indian debutant Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza continued her impressive campaign in the Teqball Women's Singles event, securing a 2–0 victory over Cambodia's Koemyean DY in Group A, Match 3.



Game 1: 12–9

Game 2: 12–7



With this victory, Quimcy has qualified directly for the semifinals of… pic.twitter.com/Ybnr4gq2pu — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 18, 2026

But What Exactly Is teqball?

Invented in Hungary, teqball combines elements of football with a curved table and can be broadly described as a mix of freestyle football and sepak takraw played on a curved table tennis-style surface. Players use their feet, knees, thighs, chest and head to return the ball. Hands and arms are not allowed.

The distinctive curved table changes the trajectory of the ball and demands considerable control, timing, reflexes and precision from players.

A match can be played in singles or doubles. Players can have a maximum of three touches before returning the ball to the opponent, while certain restrictions apply to consecutive use of the same body part.

Where Did Teqball Start?

Teqball originated in Hungary around 2014. The idea grew from football enthusiasts experimenting with playing football across a table before the concept evolved into the distinctive curved table used today.

Gabor Borsanyi, Viktor Huszar and Gyorgy Gattyan are credited with developing and launching the sport. The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) was established in 2017.

How Is Teqball Played?

Teqball resembles table tennis in its basic structure but uses football skills instead of a racket and paddle.

Players attempt to return the ball onto the opponent's side of the table without allowing it to bounce. A set is generally played to 12 points, and matches are contested in a best-of-three format. Doubles requires teammates to alternate their touches, adding another layer of strategy.

The sport has five main disciplines: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Which Countries Are Strong In Teqball?

Teqball's strongest presence has traditionally been in Europe, where the sport originated, but it has developed rapidly in Asia and other regions.

Thailand has emerged as a major force, particularly because of the country's long association with sepak takraw, a sport that also involves controlling a ball without using the hands. The influence of sepak takraw has helped Thai players develop spectacular aerial and bicycle-kick techniques. FITEQ currently lists 147 national federations worldwide.

Brazil, Hungary, Romania, Poland and Serbia are among the countries with established teqball communities and competitive players, while distinctive styles have emerged in different regions.

Teqball At The Asian Games

The 2026 Asian Games in Japan mark a major milestone for the sport, with teqball making its Asian Games debut. Sixteen nations are competing in the sport at the Games.

India's three-member teqball contingent comprises Quimcy Dsouza, Mohamed Anas Imran Beg and Declan Marshall Gonsalves. Dsouza competes in women's singles and mixed doubles, while Anas and Gonsalves are part of the men's doubles event.

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