India captain Shreyas Iyer praised Japan's "impeccable" attitude after India edged the hosts by two runs in a thrilling five-over T20I in Sano on Tuesday, while also highlighting the significance of the match held to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. India and Japan played a thrilling, rain-shortened five-over one-off T20I, with Axar Patel defending eight runs in the final over to seal a two-run win after Japan restricted the reigning world champions to 32/4. Japan's bowlers impressed on a sluggish Sano surface, restricting India to 32/4. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16, while Japan's Charlie Hara-Hinze claimed 2/17 and Ibrahim Takahashi took one wicket. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck, while Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan also fell cheaply.

Chasing 33, Japan slipped to 7/2 before Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Benjamin Ito-Davis steadied the innings. Washington Sundar dismissed Kadowaki-Fleming for 12 in the fourth over, leaving Japan needing eight from the final six balls.

Axar Patel then held his nerve to restrict Japan to 30/3, sealing a narrow two-run win for India. Washington finished with two wickets and was India's standout bowler.

Speaking after the match, Iyer praised both India and Japan after their five-over T20I, highlighting the match's significance in marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. He said he was pleased the game could be held after the players' long journeys and the reduced format, and praised Japan's performance.

Iyer added that he embraces the pressure that comes with responsibility and said India would take things one step at a time, assessing conditions at the Asian Games venue before setting their standards and plans.

"Firstly, congratulations to India and Japan for 75 years of diplomatic relations. It was a long travel for us, it took three hours for us to reach here (the stadium). Fans were thriving to see that this match was organised. Even though it was five overs, I was glad we got a game. Overall, it was an exciting game, they were also brilliant with their performances. With responsibility comes pressure, and I thrive under pressure... Always loving to explore this. Important we take one step at a time, go [to the Asian Games venue] and assess the conditions. Setting a standard and seeing where we go from there," Iyer said at the post-match presentation.

Iyer said the wicket was difficult to bat on due to turn and variable pace, prompting India to focus on singles and doubles while playing each ball on merit. He praised Japan's attitude and said the match provided India with good practice on the challenging surface.

"Was turning square, was a very difficult wicket to bat on. We saw the openers as well, not being able to gauge the pace of the spin. I decided it's easy to take singles and doubles, interact with the batter who came in with me. Decided I'll be playing on the merit of the ball. If the ball is turning and holding a bit, I'll nudge for singles and doubles... See, I always keep saying a five-over game can go anywhere. The attitude the Japanese team showed today is impeccable. I'm sure they're on the right track. For us, it was great practice on the wicket," he said.

Chasing 33, the hosts made a poor start as a sharp throw from Ishan Kishan ran out opener Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake for just one run off the fifth ball of the opening over.

In the very next over, Washington Sundar dismissed Ibrahim Takahashi for four as Japan lost their second wicket with the score on seven.

Japan steadied their innings as Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Benjamin Ito-Davis combined to score 10 runs off Ravi Bishnoi, taking the hosts to 18/2 after three overs. Japan needed 15 runs from the remaining 12 balls.

In the fourth over, the Japanese batters scored seven runs off Washington Sundar, but the off-spinner struck on the final ball by dismissing Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming for 12. Japan reached 25/3 after four overs and needed eight runs from the final over.

All-rounder Axar Patel produced a sensational final over, defending eight runs as a spirited Japan side finished on 30/3 in five overs, falling short by just two runs. For India, Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Earlier, Japanese spinners delivered a stunning surprise to a firepower-packed Indian batting line-up, restricting the reigning world T20I champions to 32/4 in five overs.

In the explosive Indian line-up, only skipper Shreyas Iyer (16 off 12 balls, with a four) managed to reach double figures, with Abhishek Sharma registering a golden duck. Team India struggled to connect their shots against the Japanese spinners, who also received plenty of support from their energetic fielders. Charlie Hara-Hinze (2/17) was the pick of the bowlers for Japan, while Ibrahim Takahashi (1/13) also claimed a wicket.

Opening the batting, Sanju Samson struggled to make an impact against the slow left-arm orthodox spin of Charlie Hara-Hinze, scoring just one boundary in five balls. Japan got a massive breakthrough on the final ball of the over, with Charlie removing Abhishek for a golden duck as he top-edged a sweep. India were 7/1 after the first over.

This was Abhishek's seventh golden duck in T20Is this year and 10th overall in T20s, both the most by a batter in a calendar year.

Ibrahim Takahashi got the big wicket of Sanju (9 off 7 balls, with a four), with Benjamin Ito-Davis taking the catch. Japan had India at 9/2 in 1.2 overs. At the end of two overs, India were 12/2, with Ishan Kishan and skipper Shreyas Iyer unbeaten on one run each.

India's struggles on a sluggish Sano surface continued as Ishan was removed for just three runs, with Ito-Davis taking a fine catch. India were 14/3 in 2.4 overs, struggling against spin. At the end of three overs, India were 14/3.

The combined tally of India's top three batters was 12, the lowest aggregate by India's top three in 16 T20Is against Associate nations. India's struggles against spin continued and, after four overs, they were 22/4, with none of the batters having reached double figures.

Iyer broke the boundary drought, hitting a four on the third ball of the final over. It was India's first boundary since the fourth ball of the innings. Charlie claimed his second wicket of the match, dismissing Iyer for 16. India were 32/4 in 4.5 overs.

India ended their innings at 32/4, with Shivam Dube (0*) and Tilak Varma (1*) unbeaten.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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