Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for clinching gold at the Asian Games, calling the performance "bedazzling." In a message posted on X, Shah said, "Indian women cricketers finish with Gold. Applause to the Indian Women's Cricket Team for bringing home the first gold medal at the #AsianGames2026 with a bedazzling display of unmatched cricketing prowess and untameable dominance on the pitch. May you always command victory."

The Indian women's cricket team won a gold medal at the Asian Games, thrashing familiar foes Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final at Nisshin in Japan.

Indian women cricketers finish with Gold



Applause to the Indian Women's Cricket Team for bringing home the first gold medal at the #AsianGames2026 with a bedazzling display of unmatched cricketing prowess and untameable dominance on the pitch.

May you always command victory. pic.twitter.com/n3D5yAMaSq — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 22, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on winning the gold medal in Women's T20 Cricket in the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

She described the victory as a historic achievement that secured India's first gold medal of the Games, bringing immense pride to the country.

President Murmu praised the team's exceptional performance, determination and spirit of teamwork, saying their achievement serves as an inspiration to the nation's youth, particularly young girls and women.

My heartiest congratulations to all the members of Team India on winning the Gold Medal in Women's T20 Cricket at the Asian Games 2026. Your historic victory has secured India its first Gold Medal in this edition of the Games and brought immense pride to the nation. Your... — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 22, 2026

"My heartiest congratulations to all the members of Team India on winning the Gold Medal in Women's T20 Cricket at the Asian Games 2026. Your historic victory has secured India its first Gold Medal in this edition of the Games and brought immense pride to the nation. Your exceptional performance, team spirit and determination are a source of great inspiration for our youth, especially our daughters," President Murmu wrote in an X post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'