The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appealed to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) regarding some of its concerns over logistics. Concerns over the teams' accommodation at the multi-sport event, set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya, emerged after several top Asian teams questioned the facilities and accommodation arrangements for the men's and women's T20 events, scheduled to run from September 19 to October 3. The BCCI has told the IOA not to put two players in a room. As per sources, the Indian men's cricket team will be lodged on a cruise ship, while the women's team will stay in a hotel.

The BCCI will pay for the airfare of its players and will not seek funding from the Sports Ministry. All players will travel business class to Japan. The women's team will arrive on September 14 and return on September 23. The men's team will arrive on September 21 and return on October 4.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the BCCI ruled out any logistical concerns regarding player accommodation and facilities for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, with Secretary Devajit Saikia stating that it is fully prepared to step in and provide its own infrastructure if needed.

Naoki Alex Miyaji, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Japan Cricket Association (JCA), told IANS on Wednesday that participating cricket teams are being offered hotel accommodation, while teams are free to arrange their own accommodation if they choose to do so.

"There is no such issue that we have discussed or which has been on our agenda today or previously. So, we are not going to face any difficulties in Japan. If any situation arises, we will take an appropriate call at the right time to ensure that our players and support staff receive the best facilities at the Asian Games, whether from the organisers or otherwise.

"If required, the BCCI will have its own system in place to provide the best facilities to our players," Saikia told reporters after a review meeting at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday.

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