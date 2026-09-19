The 2026 Asian Games are set to begin in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, and India's women's weightlifting contingent will be aiming to end a long wait for a medal at the continental event. Led by Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the Indian squad also features Gyaneshwari Yadav, Seram Nirupam Devi and Harjinder Kaur. India has not won an Asian Games medal in weightlifting since the 1998 edition, making this year's campaign particularly significant. Speaking to NDTV's Boria Majumdar, the athletes and coaching staff shared their thoughts on preparations and expectations ahead of the competition.

Mirabai Chanu Targets Historic Medal

Mirabai Chanu described the Asian Games as one of the most important competitions of her career and said she is determined to end India's 28-year medal drought in weightlifting.

"The Asian Games are a very important and prestigious event for me. I will try my best to win a medal here and end India's long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Asian Games," Chanu said.

"I want to repeat the kind of performance I delivered at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and secure a podium finish. Winning a medal here would complete my medal collection, with medals from the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games."

The 32-year-old added that an Asian Games medal would hold immense value for her.

"If I win a medal here, it will feel like winning an Olympic medal. I will show what I am capable of on competition day," she said.

Gyaneshwari Yadav Excited For Asian Games Debut

For Gyaneshwari Yadav, the Asian Games will mark her first appearance at the event.

"This is my Asian Games debut, so there is a lot of excitement, but also some nervousness," she said.

"The Commonwealth Games in Glasgow was also my debut at that event, and I managed to win a silver medal. I will try to deliver a similar performance here."

"I am eagerly waiting for competition day."

Nirupam Devi Focused On Team Effort

Seram Nirupam Devi stressed that the entire squad has prepared well and is ready for the challenge ahead.

"Everyone has prepared well, and we will do our best for the country," she said.

Coach Vijay Sharma Backs Team To Deliver

Head coach Vijay Sharma expressed confidence in the team's preparations and dismissed concerns over accommodation issues that surfaced after the squad arrived in Japan.

"These kinds of problems are not unusual at a major multi-sport event. Everyone faced some accommodation-related issues on the first day, but those matters have now been resolved and everything is sorted," Sharma said.

The coach also spoke about Mirabai Chanu's transition from the 48kg category to the 49kg category.

"The 48kg category was a very difficult division, so we shifted Mirabai to the 49kg category, which is comparatively more manageable. The move has worked well for her," he explained.

Sharma believes the squad is capable of delivering strong results in Aichi-Nagoya.

"All the athletes have trained well and are fully prepared. Based on the preparations they have put in, I believe they can win medals and perform even better than they did at the Commonwealth Games."

"However, sport is often about what happens on the day. Let's see whose day it will be," he added.

With an experienced campaigner like Mirabai Chanu leading the team and a talented supporting cast around her, India will be hoping to end its 28-year wait for an Asian Games weightlifting medal when the competition gets underway in Aichi-Nagoya.

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