India's Wrestling Schedule At Asian Games 2026: India are all set to begin their wrestling campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday, the 11th day of the competition. So far, India have won 52 medals, including six gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze. With wrestling set to get underway, the contingent will look to further boost its medal tally, with several star grapplers in action. On the opening day of the wrestling competition, Nisha Dahiya will face DPR Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the women's 68kg opening-round bout. Meanwhile, Asian Games medallist Sunil Kumar will compete in the men's Greco-Roman 87kg category. Should the Indian wrestlers advance, they will also be in contention for the medal bouts scheduled later in the day.

Here's India's full wrestling schedule at Asian Games 2026, along with date and timinings in IST:

September 30

7 AM onwards

Men's Greco-Roman 87kg Qualifications & Repechage: Sunil Kumar

Women's Wrestling 68kg Qualifications & Repechage: Nisha

2:30 PM onwards

Men's Greco-Roman 130kg Final

Women's Wrestling 68kg Final

3:50 PM onwards

Men's Greco-Roman 87kg Final

October 1

7 AM onwards

Men's Greco-Roman 60kg Qualifications & Repechage: Sumit Dalal

Men's Greco-Roman 77kg Qualifications & Repechage: Aman

Men's Greco-Roman 97kg Qualifications & Repechage: Nitesh Kumar

Women's Wrestling 62kg Qualifications & Repechage: Mansi Ahlawat

2:30 PM onwards

Women's Wrestling 62kg Final

2:50 PM onwards

Men's Greco-Roman 60kg Final

3:20 PM onwards

Men's Greco-Roman 77kg Final

3:50 PM onwards

Men's Greco-Roman 97kg Final

October 2

7 AM onwards

Women's Wrestling 50kg Qualifications & Repechage: Dipanshi

Women's Wrestling 76kg Qualifications & Repechage: Priya Malik

Men's Freestyle 65kg Qualifications & Repechage: Sujeet Kalkal

Men's Freestyle 125kg Qualifications & Repechage: Rajat Ruhal

2:30 PM onwards

Men's Freestyle 125kg Final

2:50 PM onwards

Men's Freestyle 65kg Final

3:50 PM onwards

Women's Wrestling 50kg Final

4:20 PM onwards

Women's Wrestling 76kg Final

October 3

7 AM onwards

Women's Wrestling 53kg Qualifications & Repechage: Antim Panghal

Women's Wrestling 57kg Qualifications & Repechage: Manisha Bhanwala

Men's Freestyle 57kg Qualifications & Repechage: Aman Sehrawat

Men's Freestyle 74kg Qualifications & Repechage: Sagar Jaglan

Men's Freestyle 97kg Qualifications & Repechage: Deepak Punia

2:30 PM onwards

Men's Freestyle 57kg Final

2:50 PM onwards

Men's Freestyle 74kg Final

3:20 PM onwards

Men's Freestyle 97kg Final

3:50 PM onwards

Women's Wrestling 53kg Final

4:20 PM onwards

Women's Wrestling 57kg Final

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