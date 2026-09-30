India's Wrestling Schedule At Asian Games 2026: Date, Time In IST, Top Athletes And More
India's Wrestling Schedule At Asian Games 2026: India are all set to begin their wrestling campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday, the 11th day of the competition.
India's Wrestling Schedule At Asian Games 2026: India are all set to begin their wrestling campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday, the 11th day of the competition. So far, India have won 52 medals, including six gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze. With wrestling set to get underway, the contingent will look to further boost its medal tally, with several star grapplers in action. On the opening day of the wrestling competition, Nisha Dahiya will face DPR Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the women's 68kg opening-round bout. Meanwhile, Asian Games medallist Sunil Kumar will compete in the men's Greco-Roman 87kg category. Should the Indian wrestlers advance, they will also be in contention for the medal bouts scheduled later in the day.
Here's India's full wrestling schedule at Asian Games 2026, along with date and timinings in IST:
September 30
7 AM onwards
Men's Greco-Roman 87kg Qualifications & Repechage: Sunil Kumar
Women's Wrestling 68kg Qualifications & Repechage: Nisha
2:30 PM onwards
Men's Greco-Roman 130kg Final
Women's Wrestling 68kg Final
3:50 PM onwards
Men's Greco-Roman 87kg Final
October 1
7 AM onwards
Men's Greco-Roman 60kg Qualifications & Repechage: Sumit Dalal
Men's Greco-Roman 77kg Qualifications & Repechage: Aman
Men's Greco-Roman 97kg Qualifications & Repechage: Nitesh Kumar
Women's Wrestling 62kg Qualifications & Repechage: Mansi Ahlawat
2:30 PM onwards
Women's Wrestling 62kg Final
2:50 PM onwards
Men's Greco-Roman 60kg Final
3:20 PM onwards
Men's Greco-Roman 77kg Final
3:50 PM onwards
Men's Greco-Roman 97kg Final
October 2
7 AM onwards
Women's Wrestling 50kg Qualifications & Repechage: Dipanshi
Women's Wrestling 76kg Qualifications & Repechage: Priya Malik
Men's Freestyle 65kg Qualifications & Repechage: Sujeet Kalkal
Men's Freestyle 125kg Qualifications & Repechage: Rajat Ruhal
2:30 PM onwards
Men's Freestyle 125kg Final
2:50 PM onwards
Men's Freestyle 65kg Final
3:50 PM onwards
Women's Wrestling 50kg Final
4:20 PM onwards
Women's Wrestling 76kg Final
October 3
7 AM onwards
Women's Wrestling 53kg Qualifications & Repechage: Antim Panghal
Women's Wrestling 57kg Qualifications & Repechage: Manisha Bhanwala
Men's Freestyle 57kg Qualifications & Repechage: Aman Sehrawat
Men's Freestyle 74kg Qualifications & Repechage: Sagar Jaglan
Men's Freestyle 97kg Qualifications & Repechage: Deepak Punia
2:30 PM onwards
Men's Freestyle 57kg Final
2:50 PM onwards
Men's Freestyle 74kg Final
3:20 PM onwards
Men's Freestyle 97kg Final
3:50 PM onwards
Women's Wrestling 53kg Final
4:20 PM onwards
Women's Wrestling 57kg Final