India vs Sri Lanka Hockey LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026: India men's hockey team is set to face Sri Lanka in their second Pool A match of the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday in Kakamigahara, Japan. The title-holders started their campaign with a big 13-1 win over unfancied Indonesia on Sunday. They are expected to once again win handsomely against the Lankans on Tuesday. There were as many as eight goal-scorers for India in the win over Indonesia with striker Dilpreet Singh leading the tally with four field goals. The most heartening aspect for India in the 13-1 win was that they scored 10 field goals.

The match against Sri Lanka should be a cakewalk for the Indian and chief coach Craig Fulton will be keen to test all his players ahead of two tough pool matches against South Korea and Japan.

India vs Sri Lanka Hockey LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Tuesday, September 22 (IST).

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 15:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Sri Lanka, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Sri Lanka, men's hockey match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)

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