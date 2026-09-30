President of India Droupadi Murmu and several other leaders, including Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, congratulated the Indian women's compound archery team, comprising Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, after they beat China 238-234 to successfully defend their Asian Games gold medal on Wednesday. "Heartiest congratulations to Taniparthi Chikitha, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam on winning the Gold Medal in the Women's Compound Archery Team event at the Asian Games 2026! Your exceptional precision, composure and teamwork have made the nation proud. May this memorable achievement inspire you to reach many more milestones," President Murmu wrote on X.

Heartiest congratulations to Taniparthi Chikitha, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam on winning the Gold Medal in the Women's Compound Archery Team event at the Asian Games 2026!



Your exceptional precision, composure and teamwork have made the nation proud. May this… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 30, 2026

"Bullseye for Gold! Heartiest congratulations to Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Taniparthi Chikitha on winning Gold in the Women's Compound Team event at #AsianGames2026. The trio also equalled the world record in a masterclass of precision and skill," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote.

"India wins Gold in Compound Women's Team Archery!! Congratulations to Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Taniparthi Chikitha for shooting the arrows perfectly to win the gold medal at #AsianGames2026," Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said.

"A golden triumph for Indian archery as Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi secure the Gold Medal in the Women's Compound Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Congratulations to the champion trio on this outstanding performance. Their precision, composure and collective determination have brought another proud moment for India. Wishing them continued success and greater glory ahead," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

"A golden defence for India in archery! Congratulations to Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam on winning the Gold Medal in the Compound Women's Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Defending their title in style, the Indian trio defeated China 238-234, equalling the world record score in the process. Another golden chapter for Indian archery on the Asian stage," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Notably, India had clinched a silver medal in the event in 2018 and a bronze medal in the 2014 edition of the Games. This is India's seventh gold at the ongoing edition of the continental showpiece, with the country's overall medal tally rising to 54, including seven gold, 21 silver and 26 bronze medals, after the women's team victory.

The Indian trio edged South Korea in the semifinal before defeating China in the final with a world-record-equalling score of 238, matching the mark set by South Korea at Incheon 2014.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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