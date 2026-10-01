The Indian men's volleyball team's dream of ending a 40-year medal drought at the Asian Games was shattered on Thursday as it suffered a 0-3 defeat to arch-rivals and higher-ranked Pakistan in the quarterfinals. The Indian spikers looked completely off colour as they lost 19-25 23-25 18-25 against world no. 38 Pakistan in the first quarterfinal that lasted one hour and 22 minutes. With the defeat, world No. 48 India's hopes of securing a podium finish for the first time since winning bronze in South Korea in 1986 were dashed. India have two other Asian Games medals in men's volleyball: a bronze in 1958 and a silver in 1962.

Ashwal Rai was the highest scorer for India with nine points, while Jerome Vinith, Joel Benjamin Jebaraj and Chirag Yadav scored eight points each.

For Pakistan, Murad Khan starred with 19 points while Usman Faryad Ali scored 13 points.

The Indians had topped their group stage with an all-win record with victories over Vietnam, Hong Kong China and higher-ranked Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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