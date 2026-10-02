India Boxing LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026 LIVE Telecast: Indian boxers will be aiming for medals on an action-packed Day 13 of Asian Games 2026. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain will headline India's challenge when she takes on China's Ziyi Bao in the women's 75kg final at 10 AM IST. Parveen Hooda will then face Olympic medallist Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei in the women's 65kg final at 2:15 PM, while Ankush Panghal will meet Republic of Korea's Minseong Kim in the men's 80kg final at 2:45 PM IST.

India Boxers In Action LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India boxing event on Day 13 at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India boxing event on Day 13 at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Friday, October 2 (IST).

Where will the India boxing event on Day 13 at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India boxing event on Day 13 at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Nishio Gymansium.

What time will the India boxing event on Day 13 at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India boxing event on Day 13 at Asian Games 2026 will start at 10:00 AM IST. Lovlina Borgohain will be in action against China's Ziyi Bao in the women's 75kg final.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India boxing event on Day 13 at Asian Games 2026?

The India boxing event on Day 13 at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India boxing event on Day 13 at Asian Games 2026?

The India boxing event on Day 13 at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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