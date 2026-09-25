India's Manush Shah and Diya Chitale stunned World No. 4 Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in the quarterfinals to assure themselves of a medal in the table tennis mixed doubles event at the Asian Games on Friday. Chitale and Shah defeated their opponents 3-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5) to reach the semifinals, confirming the nation's first medal in table tennis at the ongoing edition. This is India's second mixed doubles medal at the Asiad after Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won bronze in Jakarta eight years back.

The Indian duo will face China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals later in the day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi