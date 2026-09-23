Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Saikhom has requested the government to consider her for the Arjuna Award after finally fulfilling her long-standing dream of winning a medal at the Asian Games with a historic silver medal in the women's 49kg category on Wednesday. “I would like to request that the government give me the Arjuna Award. I will be very happy. The Arjuna Award is the biggest. I don't have it. I want it. I will be very happy if the government considers my achievement and awards it to me,” Chanu told IANS.

The 32-year-old posted a total of 198kg, with a snatch of 87kg and a clean and jerk of 111kg, finishing second behind North Korea's Ri Song-gum who totalled 210kg. Indonesia's Wijayana Luluk Diani Tri took the bronze with 191kg.

Chanu's wait for an Asian Games podium finish finally ended with the medal. The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist had missed the 2018 Asian Games through injury and finished fourth, agonisingly close, at the 2022 Hangzhou Games battling a thigh injury in her clean and jerk attempts.

Reflecting on the emotions of finally achieving the goal she had chased for years, Chanu said the moment brought back memories of another emotional day in her career.

“Yes, I was very emotional in Glasgow. They were happy tears. Today also I felt like crying. I had tears in my eyes out of happiness, but I didn't cry. I was very happy. I got what I wanted. Today, my dream has come true. I am very happy with this medal. I have been dreaming of winning a medal in the Asian Games for many years. Today, my dream has come true. I am very proud of myself. I have won a silver medal for the country in weightlifting after many years.”

Chanu's silver also ended India's 28-year wait for an Asian Games weightlifting medal. She became the country's first medallist in the discipline since Karnam Malleswari had won silver at the 1998 Bangkok Games.

The Asian Games silver also completed Chanu's collection of medals from the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, adding another landmark achievement to her decorated career.

Chanu received the Khel Ratna Award, the nation's highest sports award, in 2018, along with the Padma Shri that same year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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