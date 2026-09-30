The Indian women's squash team secured a medal at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Singapore 2-0 in the quarterfinal on Tuesday. India's semifinal opponent is yet to be decided. India sealed the tie comfortably as Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh won the first two singles matches to confirm the team's place on the podium. Tanvi Khanna got India off to a winning start by defeating Wai Iynn Au Yeong 3-1 in a hard-fought contest. Tanvi won the match 11-6, 5-11, 15-13, 11-1, recovering strongly after dropping the second game.

Anahat Singh then sealed India's victory with a dominant 3-0 win over Wai Yhann Au Yeong. She comfortably took the match 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 to help India progress to the semifinals.

The win adds another medal to India's squash campaign at the Asian Games 2026, with the women's team continuing the country's strong performance in the sport.

India enjoyed a successful outing across multiple disciplines at the Asian Games 2026, with the women's compound archery team clinching the gold medal after defeating China 238-234 in the final. Earlier, the Indian trio defeated South Korea 234-233 in the semifinal to book their place in the title clash.

In squash, the Indian women's team confirmed a medal after beating Singapore 2-0 in the quarterfinal. Tanvi Khanna and Anahat Singh won their respective singles matches to help India progress to the semifinals.

In canoe slalom, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod advanced to the men's kayak single final after successfully qualifying for the medal round.

Cyclists Sarita Kumari and Keerthy Rangaswamy Chikka progressed to the repechage round in the women's keirin heats, while Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham finished 15th and 14th respectively in the men's sprint qualification to advance to the Round of 16.

In sepaktakraw, India's men's team registered a 2-0 victory over Laos in the quadrant group stage, while the women's team suffered a 0-2 defeat against Vietnam in their Group A match.

In wrestling, Nisha Dahiya was eliminated after losing her women's freestyle 68kg round of 16 bout.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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