India vs China Women's Hockey Final Live Streaming Asian Games 2026: India take on defending champions China in the gold medal match in women's hockey in the Asian Games 2026 at the Gifu Prefectural Hockey Stadium on Friday. The final carries significance beyond the medal. The Asian Games champions will also secure a berth at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, raising the stakes for two unbeaten teams that have navigated contrasting tests on their way to the summit. India's only women's hockey gold at the Asian Games came in 1982. Since then, they have reached the final twice - in 1998 and 2018 - but had to settle for silver after defeats to South Korea and Japan respectively.

India vs China Women's Hockey Final LIVE Streaming: Check When And Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 Final

When will the India vs China women's hockey final at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs China women's hockey final at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Friday, October 2 (IST).

Where will the India vs China women's hockey final at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs China women's hockey final at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara.

What time will the India vs China women's hockey final at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs China women's hockey final at Asian Games 2026 will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs China women's hockey final at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs China women's hockey final at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs China women's hockey final at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs China women's hockey final at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin