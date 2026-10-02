India's Nethra Kumanan on Friday clinched the bronze medal in the women's dinghy event at the Asian Games sailing competition.

The 29-year-old Olympian from Chennai logged a total of 14 points (seven from the final races and seven from the qualification races) to finish third behind Thailand's gold medallist Sophia Montgomery (5) and Singapore's silver medallist Jania Ang (13).

Points in sailing are determined by finishing positions in each race, with a first-place finish earning one point. The competitor with the lowest total score wins the regatta.

Nethra won one of her final two races and finished sixth in the other.

In the men's competition, India's Vishnu Saravanan finished fourth despite placing second in both of his final races, as his accumulated qualification score was a slightly higher 17 points, giving him an overall total of 21.

The gold medal in the event went to South Korea's Jeemin Haa (9), while Hong Kong, China's Nicholas Halliday claimed silver with 11 points, followed by Malaysia's Mohd Khairulnizam with 14 points.

On Thursday, the Indian pair of Manu Francis and Kurisinkal Noble bagged the silver medal in the men's skiff competition, while the women's duo of Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma claimed bronze.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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