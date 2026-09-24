Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn Squash LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026: Indian teenager Anahat Singh will begin her Asian Games 2026 against Singapore's Au Yeong Wai Iynn in squash women's singles, Round of 16 match on Thursday at the Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena. Anahat will arrive with experience from the previous Asian Games, where she was part of India's bronze-medal-winning women's team and mixed doubles campaign. Earlier on Wednesday, Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani and Tanvi Khanna entered the round of 16 in the squash competition of the Asian Games with comfortable wins in their respective singles match.

Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn, squash women's singles Round of 16 match LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn, squash women's singles Round of 16 match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn, squash women's singles Round of 16 match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Thursday, September 24 (IST).

Where will the Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn, squash women's singles Round of 16 match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn, squash women's singles Round of 16 match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena, Nagoya.

What time will the Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn, squash women's singles Round of 16 match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn, squash women's singles Round of 16 match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn, squash women's singles Round of 16 match at Asian Games 2026?

The Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn, squash women's singles Round of 16 match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn, squash women's singles Round of 16 match at Asian Games 2026?

The Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn, squash women's singles Round of 16 match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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