On the face of it, archery and cricket have very little in common. It may, therefore, come as a surprise to many that a former Australian all-rounder has emerged as an unlikely inspiration for one of the rising stars of Indian archery. For Sahil Jadhav, it was a book by star cricketer Shane Watson that provided the spark of inspiration as he gears up to take on the continental elite at the Asian Games 2026.

"I started reading a book called 'The Winner's Mindset' by Shane Watson around a month ago. My initial intent was to reduce the time I spent scrolling my phone. However, I have received valuable knowledge on how to deal with pressure and keep myself focussed during competitions," Jadhav said during an interaction with SAI Media.

Mental strength and patience are qualities which Jadhav has required in copious amounts over his career. The 25-year-old endured seven years of disappointment before winning his first national title and break into the Indian squad.

It was the support and sacrifices of his family that kept Jadhav going during those difficult years. "I took up archery quite late, at the age of 19. But my family was extremely supportive. In fact, my family have sacrificed more than me. They stood by me during those difficult years and supported me in every way possible. I took seven years to win my first medal at the national level. It was a test of patience and grit as every year I used to miss out by extremely small margins," Jadhav recalled.

The years of hard work and perseverance bore fruit as Sahil Jadhav won his first national medal in 2024 -- a gold at the senior nationals before tasting international success by emerging champion in the individual category at the World University Games 2025 along with a silver medal in the team event.

The Satara native is in good form this year, registering the biggest result of his career by clinching a bronze medal in the men's individual compound event at the Archery World Cup 2026 Stage 2 in Shanghai, China, earlier this year.

"As I stood on the podium, I thought about my parents, their sacrifices and all the struggle I had to undergo over these last few years," he said.

While he is confident about his personal form, Jadhav feels that he and his colleagues in the Indian squad need to pay attention to the 'minor' details in order to upstage global archery powerhouses such as South Korea, China and Japan at the Asian Games 2026 which starts in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, next month.

"The selection trial for the Indian squad is the toughest in the world. If we have managed to earn our spots in the Indian team, it means we have the potential to beat the best in the world. However, sometimes our archers choke under pressure, make minor errors or slip up by one or two points. We lost bronze medals at three World Cups in this manner," he said.

"We need to address this issue. If we give our 100 percent, there should be no problem."

Currently training at SAI's National Centre of Excellence, Eastern Centre in Kolkata, Sahil Jadhav is focussed on the Asian Games - his biggest international assignment so far. "Conditions here are perfect for training. I have training at SAI for the last 3-4 years. We owe a lot to SAI since they take care of our training, lodging, food, equipment and other facilities. In fact, SAI is a crucial factor behind the international success I have achieved," he said

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