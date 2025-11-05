Portugal stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo will not be taking part in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League Two fixture against Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa on Wednesday. The Al-Nassr captain trained with the team on the eve of the fixture, raising hopes of his participation in the match at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. However, Jorge Jesus, manager of the Saudi Pro League (SPL) outfit, has confirmed that the five-time European Champions League winner will be rested to manage his workload.

"Cristiano will not participate in Wednesday's match. We need to protect him, and the game will be an opportunity for the players to showcase their abilities and help the team," Jesus said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old was named in the squad for Wednesday's fixture, according to a report by Al-Riyadiyah.

In his absence, Saudi international Haroune Camara is likely to lead the line against Goa. The 27-year-old scored against Goa in the return fixture, which Al-Nassr won 2-1 at Fatorda last month.

Al Nassr come into the match after a mixed week domestically, suffering a King's Cup exit to Al Ittihad before edging past Al Fayha, where Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to secure all 3 points. As expected, the Riyadh-based side remains a formidable opponent, stacked with world-class talent across the pitch.

Ahead of the contest, head coach Manolo Marquez said, "It's an honour for us to play these kinds of games not just for the players, but for all FC Goa fans and for Indian football. We're here to compete in the best possible way against a big team like Al Nassr," as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Under the lights in Riyadh, FC Goa will look to combine discipline and ambition as they continue to represent Indian football proudly on one of Asia's biggest stages.

(With ANI Inputs)