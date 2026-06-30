Serena Williams vs Maya Joint Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026 First Round Match: Serena Williams is set to return to Wimbledon's Centre Court on Tuesday for her first singles match in nearly four years as she plays Maya Joint in the first round of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Defending women's champion Iga Swiatek opened play on the main court and had to come through a tough three-setter against Taylor Townsend, but the 44-year-old Williams is certainly the main attraction on Day 2. She's going up against an opponent less than half her age in the 20-year-old Joint. After returning to play doubles at Queen's Club this month, Williams accepted wild cards to play in both the singles and doubles tournaments with her older sister Venus at Wimbledon.

Her return has certainly created a buzz around the All England Club, which is without some of its usual star power after two-time men's champion Carlos Alcaraz and home favourite Emma Raducanu both withdrew with injuries.

Williams practiced for about 50 minutes a few hours before her match, with good friend Caroline Wozniacki - another former No. 1 - looking on.

When will the Serena Williams vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026 first round match be played?

The Serena Williams vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026 first round match will be played on Tuesday, June 30.

Where will the Serena Williams vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026 first round match be played?

The Serena Williams vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026 first round match will be played on Centre Court, Wimbledon, London, England.

What time will the Serena Williams vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026 first round match start?

The Serena Williams vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026 first round match will start after 11:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Serena Williams vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026 first round match?

The Serena Williams vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026 first round match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Serena Williams vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026 first round match?

The Serena Williams vs Maya Joint, Wimbledon 2026 first round match will be streamed live on the JioStar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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