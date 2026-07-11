Wimbledon 2026, Women's Singles Final Karolina Muchova vs Linda Noskova Live Score Updates: Linda Noskova leads Karolina Muchova 3-1 in the first set of the Wimbledon 2026 Women's Singles final. The 21-year-old from Czechia broke her compatriot's serve in the fourth game, capitalizing on her second break point opportunity. At 21, Noskova becomes the youngest women's finalist since 2014, and for the third time in the last four years, the Venus Rosewater Dish will be raised by Czech hands. Saturday's clash will be the first major final between two women from the same country at Wimbledon in nearly a decade, since the Williams sisters played each other in the 2017 final.

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