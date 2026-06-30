World number two Elena Rybakina had to dig deep to reach the Wimbledon second round with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 win against France's Lois Boisson on Tuesday. Rybakina, who won Wimbledon in 2022, is looking to clinch her second Grand Slam crown this year after her triumph at the Australian Open in January. The 27-year-old is also in contention to take top spot in the WTA rankings from Aryna Sabalenka depending on their results at the All England Club over the next fortnight. Rybakina will face Caty McNally or Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round.

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