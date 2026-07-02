Volatile Australian Nick Kyrgios swore at an umpire and claimed he did not care if he was fined for the outburst as the former Wimbledon finalist made a stormy return to the All England Club. Kyrgios has a well-earned reputation for controversial behaviour and his on-court antics were back in the spotlight on Wednesday in his first match at Wimbledon since losing the 2022 final to Novak Djokovic. The 31-year-old, who has been plagued by injuries in recent years, was given a wild card entry into the men's doubles alongside Alexander Bublik.

Kyrgios and Bublik were already a set down when the Kyrgios serve was broken at the start of the second.

As Kyrgios sat down at the changeover, French umpire Manuel Absolu was in conversation with the Australian.

Kyrgios shocked the crowd on Court 17 by shouting: "Honestly, at this point you can fine me, I honestly don't even care.

"Honestly you can fine me, I don't give a s**t. All these rules are so dumb anyway."

Kyrgios and Bublik were beaten 6-3, 6-4 by sixth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in the first round on Wednesday.

Kyrgios was fined three times, totalling 14,500 pounds ($19,000), during his 2022 Wimbledon run, twice for swearing and once for spitting in the direction of a spectator.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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