British wildcard Arthur Fery extended his sensational Wimbledon run into a semi-final against French Open champion Alexander Zverev, after Marta Kostyuk set up a women's last-four clash against Linda Noskova on Wednesday. Fery, the world number 114, dismantled Roland Garros runner-up Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to become the first Wimbledon wildcard to reach the men's last four since Goran Ivanisevic won the 2001 title. Incredibly, Fery is just two victories away from emulating Ivanisevic and becoming the first British man to win Wimbledon since Andy Murray in 2016.

"It gets better and better every match. It's incredible. I just can't believe it," Fery said to his adoring new fans, who created a partisan atmosphere on Centre Court.

He is the third-lowest ranked man since 1985 to reach the Wimbledon semis, after world number 237 Vladimir Voltchkov in 2000 and world number 125 Ivanisevic in 2001.

Zverev romped to a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory over sixth seed Taylor Fritz, making his first semi-final at the All England Club by snapping a seven-match losing streak against the American.

The German second seed had never got past the Wimbledon last 16 in nine previous trips to south-west London.

"I'm extremely happy to be in the semi-finals, especially against Taylor who I hadn't beaten in two years," he said.

Zverev is only the third German man in the Open era to make the last four at all the Grand Slam tournaments, after Boris Becker and Michael Stich -- Germany's last men's Wimbledon winner in 1991.

"It's a dream come true to finally play well at Wimbledon, I've waited a long time for it," he added.

The 29-year-old Zverev will be a huge favourite against Fery on Friday, with reigning champion and world number one Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic awaiting in the final.

Kostyuk into second straight Slam semi-final

Ukraine's Kostyuk raced to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Italian Jasmine Paolini after just 69 minutes on Centre Court and will play Czech ninth seed Noskova on Thursday for a place in her first major final.

"I was on this court as a spectator once nine years ago watching Roger (Federer) and to be back here as a player is amazing," said the 24-year-old after her first appearance on the showpiece court at the All England Club.

"I walked past the 'wall of honour', stood beside it and took a moment."

The 12th seed has only lost one of her last 22 matches -- a semi-final defeat by eventual champion Mirra Andreeva at the French Open last month.

Former Wimbledon runner-up Paolini could not reproduce the form she showed in her last-16 win over Alexandra Eala, losing in the last eight of a Slam for the first time.

The in-form Noskova was the highest seed left in the bottom half of the draw after shock early exits for Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.

The 21-year-old lived up to that billing with a 6-3, 7-5 win over experienced Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens on Court One.

Mertens battled hard in her first Grand Slam quarter-final since 2020, but could not deal with Noskova's power.

The Czech has enjoyed an excellent grass-court campaign, reaching her first Slam semi-final after also winning her second WTA title in Berlin.

Kostyuk won her only previous meeting with Noskova, a straight-sets success in the quarter-finals en route to the Madrid Open title earlier this year.

"A tough one, it's never going to be easy," said Noskova. "Marta, she's an incredible player."

Two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff or Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova will await the winner in Saturday's final.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi