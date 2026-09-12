The Detroit Red Wings will begin the 2026-27 season without a captain after the team announced that Dylan Larkin will no longer wear the ‘C'. Larkin is still expected at training camp, but the decision on a new captain will wait until Detroit has new hockey operations leadership in place. With Larkin's future still unclear, Detroit now has several options, including Moritz Seider, Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and Andrew Copp who could take over the captaincy.

Moritz Seider Has The Strongest Case To Become Detroit's Next Captain

Moritz Seider looks like the clearest choice to take over from Larkin. The 25-year-old defenseman has already gained plenty of leadership experience, including serving as captain for Germany at the World Junior Championship and wearing a leadership role with the national team.

He also plays a major role for Detroit at both ends of the ice. Seider posted a career-high 60 points last season and finished with the team's best plus-15 rating. He is signed long-term and has already shown he is comfortable taking on responsibility. Making him captain would also give Detroit a leader who is expected to be part of its core for years.

Could Alex DeBrincat Become Detroit's Hometown Captain?

Alex DeBrincat is another strong candidate, especially after making it clear that he wants to stay with the Red Wings and remain in Michigan. The 28-year-old was Detroit's leading scorer last season, with career highs of 44 assists and 85 points. He also has previous captaincy experience, having served as an alternate captain with the Chicago Blackhawks. However, with DeBrincat entering the final year of his contract, the team may have to think carefully before handing him the ‘C'.

Lucas Raymond And Andrew Copp Remain Strong Options

Lucas Raymond is another important part of Detroit's future. The 24-year-old winger has become one of Detroit's top offensive players and finished last season with 76 points, including 25 goals and 51 assists. He has also recorded at least 70 points in three straight seasons and is signed through 2031-32.

Andrew Copp is another possible option. The Michigan native brings experience and a strong reputation in the locker room. He recorded 43 points in 79 games last season and has played 779 NHL games.

For now, Seider appears to have the strongest case, with DeBrincat and Raymond close behind. Detroit, though, has made it clear that the final decision will come after its new hockey operations leadership is in place.