The Boston Bruins announced on Sunday that they had signed Swiss forward Attilio Biasca to a two-year entry-level contract carrying a cap hit of $980,000 annually. The 23-year-old winger from Samedan, Switzerland, joins the organisation one day before the NHL's June 15 international transfer deadline, leaving HC Fribourg-Gotteron where his contract runs until 2028. Under the terms of the agreement between Fribourg-Gotteron and the NHL, the Swiss club will receive financial compensation, and Biasca's contract with the club remains valid should he return to Switzerland in the future.

Fribourg-Gotteron team manager Gerd Zenhäusern expressed his pride in the move while acknowledging the difficulty of replacing him. "We are proud to have been able to support Attilio in his final step before joining the best league in the world. It's impossible to replace him in his exact position, but our ambitions remain unchanged." Biasca added: "I want to thank the fans and the club."

The Player the Draft Missed Three Times

Born on March 18, 2003, Biasca is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound winger who put up 15 goals and 27 points with Fribourg-Gotteron this past season in Switzerland's National League, his third year in a full-time professional role. He was never drafted despite going through three years of NHL Draft eligibility, a fact that makes the Boston signing all the more significant as a validation of what he has built through the Swiss league system.

Scouts describe him as a highly versatile forward with exceptional energy, an excellent skater for his size who can play both wing and centre, both power play and penalty kill. He captained the Halifax Mooseheads in the QMJHL in 2023 when they reached the league finals and won the Swiss National League's Selke Trophy as the most sportsmanlike player. He was also named the league's most improved player last season.

From the World Championship to Providence

Biasca is expected to begin his NHL career with the Providence Bruins in the AHL, though his physical two-way game could earn him a promotion into Boston's bottom six if he adjusts quickly to the speed of North American professional hockey. He caught attention from NHL scouts during the IIHF World Championship, where he lined up alongside Nico Hischier and Timo Meier on Switzerland's top line. The Bruins moved quickly once the tournament ended. Three years after the draft passed him by, the NHL has arrived.