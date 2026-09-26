Kyler Murray is back with Minnesota Vikings while his return comes with more pressure than a normal comeback. The quarterback has to show that he can stay healthy, protect the ball and fit into Kevin O'Connell's offense. His first outing ended quickly after he threw an interception on his first pass and later suffered a concussion. Now he faces Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have started 0-2. Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho has warned Murray that another poor game could put his future in question.

Emmanuel Acho Says Kyler Murray Has Little Room For Mistakes After His Rough Minnesota Vikings Debut

Kyler Murray's challenge is not only about getting back on the field. He needs to build trust with O'Connell and his new teammates after joining Vikings on a one-year deal.

That makes Sunday important for the quarterback. His first appearance did not give him much time to settle in. Murray completed 3 of 5 passes for 18 yards and threw an interception facing Green Bay Packers before leaving with a concussion.

Acho made his concerns clear on the “Speakeasy” podcast.

"Kyler, if you struggle, we're benching you. Baker [Mayfield], respectfully, if you struggle, you can struggle. But Kyler, if you struggle, not only are we benching you, you might not play football again," Acho said.

Acho also pointed to Murray's early interception and explained why the quarterback may not receive the same patience as Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has already built a record with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has earned the team's trust.

Vikings QB Kyler Murray clears concussion protocol, will start Week 3 vs. Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/WMTTf8dJm8 — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026

Murray is still trying to create that trust in Minnesota. His new offense gives him strong pieces around him, including Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. Minnesota Vikings defense has also helped keep games under control early this season.

Andrew Harbaugh Predicts A 300-Yard Game For Kyler Murray In His Vikings Return

While Acho warned about the pressure around Murray, Andrew Harbaugh of USA Today's Vikings Wire gave the quarterback a much more positive outlook.

Harbaugh predicted that Murray could throw for 300 yards against Tampa Bay. He pointed to Murray's ability to push the ball downfield and make plays when the pocket breaks down.

The Buccaneers have also given opposing quarterbacks chances through the air. That could allow Minnesota to put more pressure on Tampa Bay's defense with Murray's arm and mobility.

Justin Jefferson could become a major part of that plan. He has 11 catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns through two games. Vikings may also rely more on Murray if their running back situation remains limited.

For Murray, this return is about more than reaching one passing number. He needs to show that he can stay on the field, make smart throws and give O'Connell confidence in the offense.

Another poor outing could make the warning from Acho feel even more serious.