Jayden Daniels will not play when the Washington Commanders face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The quarterback is recovering from a dislocated left elbow suffered against the Dallas Cowboys. But the latest update has given Washington some hope. Daniels has not been placed on injured reserve, and surgery is not planned at this time. The Commanders will now watch his recovery and decide when he can safely return. Marcus Mariota will start against Seattle. For Washington, the biggest concern now is getting Daniels healthy without rushing him back too soon.

Jayden Daniels Avoids Injured Reserve As Washington Commanders Wait For His Recovery

The Commanders received an important update on Daniels from general manager Adam Peters on Friday. Peters said the team has not made plans to put the quarterback on injured reserve.

“As of right now, surgery is not on the table, and we haven't discussed IR (injured reserve),” Peters said on Friday. “So, it's just a matter of how we're going to get him back on the field, and that's still to be determined.”

That news leaves the possibility of a shorter absence for Daniels.

The injury happened during Washington's 37-20 loss to Dallas. Daniels dislocated his left elbow, which is his non-throwing arm. The injury is also to the same elbow he hurt last November.

Daniels has already been ruled out for Sunday's game. The Commanders will not have their starting quarterback as they take on the defending Super Bowl champions.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will not be placed on injured reserve, sources confirmed to @RapSheet and me. After imaging on his dislocated left elbow was evaluated and multiple specialists were consulted, the consensus is that Daniels now will be considered week-to-week. Both… pic.twitter.com/1P631iPStJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2026

For now, Marcus Mariota will lead the offense. His job will be to help Washington compete while Daniels works his way back.

Sam Darnold Returns For Seattle As Washington Commanders Face Several Other Injuries

The Seahawks will also enter the game with a key change at quarterback. Sam Darnold is back after missing Week 2 because of a glute injury. He previously had a strong game against Washington, throwing for 330 yards and four touchdowns in Seattle's win over the Commanders last season.

Washington has more injury problems beyond Daniels. Safety Nick Cross is out after suffering an internal injury. Right guard Sam Cosmi also remains out while going through the concussion protocol.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu and tight end Chig Okonkwo will miss the game as well.

There is some good news. Left tackle Brandon Coleman is expected to play despite his finger injury. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is also set to return.

Still, Daniels remains the biggest name on Washington's injury list. The Commanders have not given a return date yet, but avoiding injured reserve gives the quarterback a chance to come back sooner than first feared.

For now, Washington will wait and let Daniels recover before making the next call.