Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again at the center of massive online attention after reports claimed the celebrity couple has hired luxury event designer Rishi Patel for their future wedding celebration. The reports quickly went viral across social media, with fans predicting a lavish event that could become one of the biggest celebrity weddings in recent years. While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the news, the rumored decision has already sparked huge reactions online.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly hire celebrity designer Rishi Patel for wedding plans

Much of the online attention comes from Rishi Patel's reputation in the luxury wedding industry. He currently serves as the CEO and Chief Creative Officer of HMR Designs, a company known for designing celebrity events and large scale luxury celebrations. Patel has also received recognition from major publications including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Brides and Martha Stewart Weddings. Reports also note that he has been honored in Top 40 Under 40 lists for his work in the event design industry.

The reports quickly triggered speculation that Swift and Kelce could be planning an extravagant celebration with luxury decor and celebrity guests. Even without an official confirmation from the couple, the reported link to Patel has already increased curiosity around the possible wedding plans.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding reports trigger huge online reactions from fans

Fans flooded X with excitement soon after the reports surfaced online. Many users predicted that the wedding could become a historic pop culture moment because of the couple's global popularity and Patel's luxury event background. “IT'S GOING TO BE HUGE! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly hired Rishi Patel as their wedding planner, one of the world's biggest designers,” one fan wrote.

Another user posted, “IT WILL BE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL EVENT! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly hired Rishi Patel as their wedding planner, named as one of the world's top designers by multiple magazines.”

The reactions became even bigger as more fans shared their expectations for the rumored celebration. “Oh this wedding will be generational,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I just know this wedding is gonna be extra and we love her for that.” Others compared the possible ceremony to a royal level event. “Wedding of the century omg,” one user posted, while another called it “America's first royal wedding.” For now, the couple has remained silent, but the growing wedding speculation continues to keep fans fully invested online.