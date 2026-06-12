Bronson Reed may be away from WWE action right now, but that has not stopped him from making a strong prediction about the NBA Finals. Ahead of Game 5 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, the injured WWE star made it clear where he stands. Reed believes the Knicks are just one win away from ending their long wait for a championship. His simple prediction quickly caught attention as fans continue to debate how the series will end.

Bronson Reed Backs Knicks To Finish NBA Finals In Game 5

The prediction came when a fan asked Reed on X, formerly Twitter, who he was picking in the NBA Finals. The WWE star did not hesitate before replying, "Knicks in 5." With those three words, Reed predicted that New York will close out the series on June 13 in San Antonio.

His confidence comes at a time when the Knicks are leading the Finals 3-1. One more victory would give the franchise its first NBA championship in 53 years. While many fans are expecting a tough battle on the road, Reed clearly believes New York has already shown enough to finish the job.

Reed's prediction is also interesting because momentum is firmly on the Knicks' side. Their dramatic comeback in Game 4 changed the feeling around the series. That stunning win now brings attention to how New York reached this position and why Game 4 could become the defining moment of the Finals.

Knicks Carry Historic Game 4 Momentum Into Championship Opportunity

Big playoff runs are often remembered for one unforgettable game. For the Knicks, Game 4 may end up being that moment. The team looked completely out of the contest before suddenly turning the entire night around in front of a shocked crowd.

New York erased a 29-point deficit to steal a 107-106 victory and move within one win of the title. OG Anunoby led the way with 33 points while shooting efficiently from the field. His biggest contribution came in the closing seconds when he tipped in a missed shot from Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks then survived the final defensive possession to complete one of the most memorable comebacks in Finals history. Now, with Bronson Reed confidently predicting "Knicks in 5," all eyes turn to San Antonio. Can New York finish the story on Saturday, or will the Spurs force the series back to New York? That question is why Game 5 suddenly feels bigger than ever.