Caitlin Clark and Alyssa Thomas were at the center of another heated WNBA moment this week, but the league's decision came only after the final buzzer. Following a review of Wednesday night's Indiana Fever-Phoenix Mercury game, the WNBA announced that Thomas has been suspended for one game and fined $1,000 for making contact with Clark's throat during a loose-ball scramble.

The incident took place during the Mercury's 111-109 victory over the Fever on June 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. No foul was called during the game, but video of the play quickly spread online and sparked strong reactions from fans, analysts, and former players.

WNBA Suspends Alyssa Thomas After Caitlin Clark Throat Contact

The play happened with 6:52 remaining in the second quarter. During a scramble for a loose ball near the basket, Caitlin Clark fell to the floor while Alyssa Thomas dove in for possession. As players battled for the ball, Thomas appeared to make contact with Clark's throat with her fist while Clark was lying on her back.

Officials did not call a foul during live action. However, after reviewing the footage, the WNBA upgraded the play to a Flagrant Foul 2 and announced disciplinary action. In its official statement, the league said, “Per WNBA rule, the League Office has the option, following its review of any game, to reclassify a Flagrant foul or to classify as Flagrant any foul not called as such during a game and may impose a fine and/or suspension.” The league later described the play as Thomas “recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area.” Thomas will now miss Phoenix's upcoming game against the Toronto Tempo.

The ruling has generated major discussion across the basketball world. Many fans questioned why no whistle was blown during the game, while others debated whether the one-game suspension was enough. The conversation has now shifted from a single play to larger questions surrounding officiating and player safety in the WNBA.

Caitlin Clark's Physical Treatment Continues To Draw Attention Across The WNBA

Physical play has become a regular talking point whenever Caitlin Clark steps onto the court. Every hard foul involving the Indiana Fever star tends to attract huge attention, largely because of her impact on the league and the spotlight surrounding her career.

Clark remained in Wednesday's game after the incident and finished with 19 points and eight assists in just 20 minutes. However, she exited during the third quarter with a back injury and did not return. Fever head coach Stephanie White later criticized the officiating, calling several uncalled plays against Clark “absolutely unacceptable” and “dangerous.”

Thomas, meanwhile, is one of the WNBA's most accomplished veterans, earning six All-Star selections during her career. She reportedly said she was trying to play the basketball during the sequence. Still, the league's decision shows that postgame reviews remain an important tool for addressing missed calls. With debates around officiating, player protection, and consistency continuing, this incident is likely to remain a major topic throughout the season.