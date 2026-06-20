The WNBA is growing faster than ever, and league commissioner Cathy Engelbert is pushing that momentum forward with a planned 50-game regular season. More games mean more revenue, more exposure, and more opportunities for players. However, analysts Annie Costabile and Sabreena Merchant believe the expansion could also create new problems for incoming rookies and team personnel. Speaking on the No Offseason podcast, Merchant explained that the calendar could leave college players with very little time to adjust. If training camp begins in early April and the draft takes place nearly two weeks later, many rookies would arrive after camp is already underway. That delay, she said, could make it much harder for players to learn systems, build chemistry, and settle into professional basketball.

WNBA's 50-Game Expansion Raises Questions About Rookie Development

Merchant said on the podcast, “The earliest you could appear to training camp would be two weeks after it starts, which makes your transition that much harder to learn the systems and learn the concepts. It doesn't seem like an ideal method of starting a WNBA season to me.”

Former rookies have shared similar thoughts in the past. In 2024, Caitlin Clark described the process by saying, “So you basically go home for one day and pack up your whole life and then move to a new city, the city that you get drafted to.” A'ja Wilson called the turnaround “insane,” while Kelsey Plum famously described it as “sink or swim.”

The issue becomes even more important as the league grows. More games create more opportunities, but they also increase the need for preparation. If rookies are arriving later and facing stronger competition immediately, teams may need to find new ways to help young players adjust more smoothly.

WNBA Staff Could Feel The Pressure During Draft And Training Camp Period

While players often receive most of the attention, Costabile pointed out that team employees could also face a difficult balancing act. The Final Four remains one of the most important scouting periods of the year, but it overlaps with the beginning of training camp activities.

Costabile explained that WNBA staffs would likely be “pulling double duty,” preparing for training camp while also evaluating college prospects. Unlike NBA organizations, many WNBA teams operate with smaller front offices and fewer dedicated scouting positions, making that workload even tougher.

For now, the WNBA is getting exactly what it wanted: bigger audiences, higher salaries, and greater visibility. Yet growth often comes with new challenges. As the league moves toward a longer season, how teams handle rookie development and staffing demands could become one of the biggest stories of this new era.