Karl-Anthony Towns has been a major reason the New York Knicks are standing on the edge of history. As Game 5 of the NBA Finals approaches, fans have been searching for the latest update on the star big man. The good news for New York is that Towns is expected to play tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. With no injury designation on the official injury report, the All-Star enters the game healthy as the Knicks look to secure their first NBA championship in more than 50 years.

Karl-Anthony Towns Expected To Play As Knicks Chase NBA Championship

The answer Knicks fans were hoping for appears to be a clear yes. Towns is available and expected to take the floor when New York faces San Antonio in Game 5 on Saturday night. The game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center, with the Knicks holding a commanding 3-1 lead.

Towns has quietly been one of New York's most important players throughout the Finals. He is averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the series. His ability to score inside, stretch the floor and control the glass has helped the Knicks put themselves one win away from a championship.

His impact was once again visible in Game 4. While much of the attention went to New York's historic comeback from 29 points down, Towns played a crucial role in keeping the Knicks within reach before they completed the rally. That performance also highlights why his presence remains so important entering the biggest game of the season.

Karl-Anthony Towns Continues To Power New York's Finals Run

Championship teams need stars who can deliver in different ways. Some nights it is about scoring. Other nights it is about rebounding, passing or making the right play at the right moment. Towns has managed to do all of that during New York's playoff journey.

The numbers tell the story. During the postseason, Towns has averaged 17.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Earlier in this series, he produced a dominant 21-point, 13-rebound double-double in Game 2, showing why he remains one of the toughest matchups in the league.

Now the Knicks are one victory away from ending a championship drought that stretches back to 1973. With Towns healthy and ready to play, New York enters Game 5 with confidence. The question is no longer whether Karl-Anthony Towns will be on the court tonight.