Jalen Brunson has been the heartbeat of the New York Knicks throughout the NBA Finals, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the latest update before Game 5. The good news for New York is that Brunson is expected to play tonight when the Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs. With the Knicks holding a 3-1 series lead, one more victory would secure the franchise's first NBA championship in more than five decades. That makes Brunson's availability one of the biggest storylines heading into Saturday night.

Jalen Brunson Expected To Play As Knicks Look To Finish NBA Finals

The answer Knicks fans wanted appears to be a positive one. Brunson is active and expected to lead New York in Game 5 against San Antonio. The matchup tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with the Knicks hoping to avoid a return trip for Game 6.

Brunson has been one of the biggest reasons New York is in this position. He delivered another strong performance in Game 4, helping the Knicks complete a remarkable comeback after trailing by 29 points. His leadership and late-game scoring have repeatedly changed the direction of this series.

What makes Brunson's impact even more important is the way New York's offense flows around him. Whether he is creating shots, attacking the basket, or controlling the pace, the Knicks rely heavily on their star guard. That importance becomes even clearer when looking at how he has performed throughout the Finals.

Jalen Brunson Continues To Drive Knicks' Championship Push

Big moments often reveal who a team trusts most. For the Knicks, those moments almost always find their way into Brunson's hands. As the pressure rises, he continues to look comfortable on the biggest stage in basketball.

Game 4 showcased another side of his game. Brunson recorded seven assists after taking on more ball-handling duties when Karl-Anthony Towns ran into early foul trouble. His ability to adjust helped New York erase a massive deficit and move within one win of a championship.

The Knicks will likely continue building their attack around Brunson in Game 5. Whether he scores, facilitates, or does a bit of both, his presence gives New York confidence. With a title now within touching distance, the question is no longer whether Brunson will play tonight. The bigger question is whether anyone can stop him from bringing the championship back to New York.