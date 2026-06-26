Zaire Wade, the eldest son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, is facing serious legal trouble after being arrested in California. The 24-year-old was taken into custody following an early morning police response to a reported domestic incident. The case has quickly drawn attention because of his famous family and the serious felony charges now linked to the investigation.

Authorities have confirmed that Zaire Wade was booked and later released on bail the same day. While no plea has been entered, the investigation remains active, with prosecutors expected to review the case before deciding on the next legal steps.

Police say Zaire Wade was arrested after an early morning domestic incident

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers responded to a home around 5:30 a.m. on June 21 after receiving a report involving a woman screaming. When officers arrived, they found Zaire Wade and an unidentified woman at the residence.

Police said the woman had cuts on her face and body. Paramedics examined her at the scene, but she was not taken to a hospital. Authorities initially listed several allegations during the arrest process, but later confirmed that Wade was charged with felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment. An emergency protective order was also issued.

Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire Wade, has been arrested for felony domestic violence, via @TMZ. pic.twitter.com/qZFlluVqOy — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 26, 2026

After being booked, Wade posted a $50,000 bail and was released later that day. Police also confirmed that he has not entered a plea. Detectives are expected to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which will decide whether to file formal charges. Law enforcement sources also told NBC4 that a handgun was recovered from the home during the investigation.

Who is Zaire Wade? A look at Dwyane Wade's eldest son and his basketball journey

Zaire Wade is the oldest child of Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade and his former wife, Siohvaughn Funches. He grew up in the spotlight as the son of one of the NBA's biggest stars but worked to build his own basketball career.

During his final year at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, he played with Bronny James. Instead of choosing the college basketball route, Wade decided to continue his career professionally.

He played for the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G League prior to going overseas. In 2023 he played for the Cape Town Tigers in South Africa before joining the Macau Black Bears in 2024, continuing his pursuit of a career in professional basketball.

Wade's basketball career is now secondary to recent legal developments as the issue gets further through the legal system. His family has not publicly commented on the arrest, and representatives have not responded to media requests. The outcome of the District Attorney's review will determine the next stage of the case.