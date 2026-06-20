Luka Doncic is taking a very different approach to his offseason this year, and Lakers fans did not see one part coming. The Los Angeles Lakers star recently opened up about his summer plans, revealing that golf will now be part of his routine. With no national team commitments this time, Doncic is focusing on recovery, fitness and family. His comments come at an important time, as the Lakers prepare for a crucial offseason while building around their franchise star.

Lakers' Luka Doncic Reveals Golf Will Be Part Of His Offseason Plans

Speaking to reporters recently, Luka Doncic shared exactly how he plans to spend the summer without Slovenia basketball on his schedule. The Lakers guard said, “I mean, we know I won't be with national team. So basically individual practices, fitness, other sports. This year also golf, so it's a bit different.” The comments were first shared by Yahoo Sports.

Doncic has regularly represented Slovenia during NBA offseasons, often choosing to play for his country despite dealing with injuries. However, this summer he has decided not to join the national team and instead plans to focus on training, recovery and spending more time with his daughters, Gabriela and Olivia. The decision marks a major change from his usual offseason routine.

Golf may be the surprising addition, but it is not entirely new for Doncic. Lakers fans already saw him enjoy time on the course with teammates earlier this year. Now, the sport appears set to become a bigger part of his life away from basketball as he prepares for next season. More importantly, this quieter summer could help him return fully refreshed for a huge year in Los Angeles.

Lakers Face Major Offseason Decisions As Luka Doncic Prepares For Year 2

While Doncic focuses on himself, the Lakers front office has plenty of work ahead. Several roster decisions are still waiting, and the moves made this summer could define the team's future around their superstar.

Since acquiring Doncic, Los Angeles has repeatedly stressed its long-term commitment to building a championship contender around him. One of the biggest priorities remains finding a high-level center, something Doncic has reportedly wanted since arriving in Los Angeles. Names such as Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren and Daniel Gafford have already been linked to the Lakers in trade discussions.

The coming months could shape not only the Lakers' roster but also their championship hopes. Doncic appears healthy and fully committed to improving his game. With golf joining his offseason schedule and major roster decisions still ahead, this summer may prove to be one of the most important of his Lakers career.