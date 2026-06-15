Taylor Swift's appearance at the New York Knicks' Game 4 win grabbed plenty of attention, but not everyone was excited about it. Longtime Knicks fan Hank Azaria recently admitted that Swift's presence at Madison Square Garden “bothered” him. Speaking on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Azaria explained why he was frustrated despite having nothing against the global music star. His comments quickly became a talking point among fans following the Knicks' memorable NBA Finals run.

Hank Azaria Says Taylor Swift's Game 4 Appearance Bothered Him During Knicks Finals Run

Madison Square Garden was packed with celebrities during the Knicks' Game 4 victory in the NBA Finals. According to Hank Azaria, the atmosphere was “crazy in there celebrity-wise.” However, while discussing the game on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, he admitted that one celebrity in particular caught his attention: Taylor Swift.

Azaria explained that his issue was not with Swift personally. He said, “I'll tell you the one that bothered me was Taylor Swift. I know she's the hugest thing in the world, but we had to sit with her all through the NFL and now she's at the Garden. Come on.” He later added that he was simply tired of what he called the constant focus on “Taylor sports.”

The actor also pointed out that Swift had three courtside seats, with two of them reportedly used by Alana and Este Haim. While Azaria stressed that he understood why Swift would receive premium seating, his comments opened a wider conversation about celebrity attention at major sporting events. That discussion became even more interesting when he revealed where he was sitting during the game.

Hank Azaria Shares Frustration Over Seating As Knicks Complete Historic Comeback

Sometimes the game inside the arena is only part of the story. For many celebrity Knicks fans, simply getting a ticket during the NBA Finals was a challenge. Azaria said even well-known supporters often learn on game day whether they will be able to attend.

The actor revealed that he missed out on Game 3 tickets but managed to get into Game 4. Still, he was not thrilled with his location. Azaria said, “I know I'm not courtside, but I think they've got me good seats. But we're way up in what they call the Cisco Suites, which are like the ceiling.” He joked that many fans and celebrities were pushed high into the arena because demand was so strong.

In the end, Azaria admitted he was grateful just to witness the action. The Knicks produced a stunning 29-point comeback victory, giving fans one of the most unforgettable nights in franchise history. His comments about Swift may have created headlines, but the bigger story remained New York's remarkable win and the electric atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden.