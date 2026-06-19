Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics have a big decision to make this offseason. While rumors linking the team to Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to grab attention, Boston's more realistic path may be through the 2026 NBA Draft. After their disappointing playoff exit against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics' biggest weakness became impossible to ignore. They need more size in the frontcourt, and one draft-night move could help solve that problem much faster than a blockbuster trade.

Celtics Could Trade Up In The NBA Draft To Land Michigan Center Aday Mara

Boston entered the playoffs with championship hopes but struggled badly against Joel Embiid when the series turned in Philadelphia's favor. After blowing a 3-1 lead, the Celtics were left searching for answers, and much of the focus now falls on improving their interior defense and rebounding.

That is why moving up from the No. 27 pick makes sense. According to this draft scenario, the Celtics could target Michigan center Aday Mara by making a deal with either the Milwaukee Bucks at No. 10 or the Golden State Warriors at No. 11. The 7-foot-3 Spanish big man helped Michigan win a national championship and developed into one of college basketball's most productive centers.

Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks during the 2025-26 season. He also led the nation in blocks and field-goal percentage at 66.8 percent. For a Celtics team looking for immediate help around the basket, Mara's profile fits exactly what Boston lacked during its playoff collapse. That potential fit also makes the trade details worth exploring.

Aday Mara's Size And Defense Could Give Celtics Immediate Frontcourt Help

Sometimes the smartest move is not the flashiest one. While superstar rumors dominate headlines, teams often improve by filling specific needs. For Boston, finding a reliable big man may be more valuable than chasing another headline-grabbing move.

A trade with Golden State appears more realistic than one with Milwaukee. The proposal would likely start with Boston's No. 27 pick and could include center Neemias Queta plus a future second-round pick. Queta showed growth last season and could help the Warriors address their own need for size near the basket.

Mara still needs to get stronger, but his shot-blocking, finishing ability and passing skills suggest he could contribute right away. More importantly, he addresses a weakness that hurt Boston when it mattered most. If the Celtics want to challenge teams like Philadelphia and New York next season, could a smart draft-night move be more important than another superstar chase?