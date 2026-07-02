Jeremy Sochan found a funny way to join one of the biggest celebrity conversations of the week. The New York Knicks forward joked about being left off the reported guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebration after reports claimed the Knicks' starting five had been invited. His light-hearted message to teammate Josh Hart quickly caught attention after ClutchPoints shared the post, giving NBA fans another entertaining offseason moment.

Jeremy Sochan Tags Josh Hart After Reports About Knicks' Wedding Invite

The joke started after reports claimed that Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns had received invitations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden. Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported guest list or event details.

Reacting to the reports, Sochan quoted the news on X and wrote, “What about me? Josh Hart can I be your plus 1?” The post was shared by ClutchPoints, which paired Sochan's message with a playful caption saying he was wondering why the Knicks' starting five made the reported guest list while he did not.

The exchange perfectly matched Sochan's personality. He has built a reputation for keeping things light on social media, and his playful friendship with Hart has produced several funny moments before. This latest post gave fans another reason to smile during the NBA offseason.

Jeremy Sochan's Personality Has Made Him A Fan Favorite Beyond The Court

Sochan has never been shy about showing his personality. From changing his hair color to joking with teammates online, he has often used social media to connect with fans in a relaxed and natural way. That style has made him one of the league's most entertaining personalities away from basketball.

His latest post also showed the close bond many Knicks players share. Instead of making a serious complaint, Sochan turned the reported wedding news into a joke and even asked Hart to bring him along as a guest. The message fit the playful culture fans often see between teammates throughout the offseason.

While the reported guest list remains unconfirmed, Sochan's response became part of the conversation. Sometimes a simple joke is enough to steal the spotlight, and this one gave NBA fans a fun crossover between basketball and one of the year's biggest celebrity stories.