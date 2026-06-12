New York is one win away from ending a 53-year championship drought, but Josh Hart knows the Knicks cannot rely on another miracle comeback. After recovering from a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4, New York now leads the NBA Finals series 3-1 heading into Saturday's Game 5.

The dramatic win gave the Knicks a huge advantage, but Hart made it clear that the team cannot keep digging itself into early holes. Speaking ahead of Game 5, the veteran guard stressed that New York must match San Antonio's energy from the opening possession if it wants to clinch the title on the road.

Josh Hart Says Knicks Must Avoid Another Slow Start In NBA Finals Game 5

The warning comes after a trend that has followed the Knicks throughout the Finals. In every game of the series, San Antonio has finished the first quarter with the lead, often building double-digit advantages before halftime and forcing New York to play catch-up.

Hart admitted the Knicks have been inconsistent when it comes to starting games. He said, “They come out with a lot of energy. They've been doing it all playoffs, and we've been very up and down with that a lot this year. We have to make sure we come in focus with a great attention to detail, and taking things a possession at a time.”

He also acknowledged that New York has been fortunate to escape those situations so far. Hart added, “But we can't keep getting into a hole and trying to dig ourselves out of a hole. We were fortunate to do that last game, all three of our wins. We've got to do a better job of starting games off.” His comments underline the urgency surrounding a potential championship-clinching game.

OG Anunoby's Finals MVP Case Grows Before Knicks-Spurs Game 5

While Hart focused on the team's slow starts, another storyline has quietly gained momentum throughout the Finals. OG Anunoby delivered the game-winning put-back basket in Game 4, a shot that instantly became one of the biggest moments in Knicks postseason history.

His impact, however, goes far beyond one play. According to NBA insider Zach Lowe on The Zach Lowe Show from The Ringer, Anunoby is averaging 23.8 points per game in the Finals while shooting 58% from the field and 57% from three-point range. Those numbers have put him firmly in the Finals MVP conversation.

Lowe even argued that Anunoby currently deserves the award over Jalen Brunson if New York finishes the series in Game 5. As the Knicks prepare for their biggest game in decades, Hart's message and Anunoby's rise highlight why Saturday's matchup matters so much. A fast start could finally bring New York its long-awaited championship, while another comeback attempt may be a risk the Knicks cannot afford.