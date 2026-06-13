Draymond Green and Victor Wembanyama are not teammates, but the Warriors veteran found himself at the center of the Spurs star's NBA Finals story this week. Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, Green said Wembanyama probably should have faced a suspension after recent incidents in the Finals. However, he also admitted he understands why the NBA chose a different path. With the Spurs trailing the Knicks 3-1 heading into Game 5, the debate has added another layer of drama to an already tense championship series.

Draymond Green Says Victor Wembanyama Should Have Been Suspended

The discussion began after Wembanyama's flagrant foul on Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns in Game 4. The Spurs center is now one flagrant-foul point away from an automatic suspension, putting him under even greater scrutiny entering Saturday night's matchup.

Green shared a surprisingly balanced view while discussing the situation. He said, "He probably should be suspended at some point or have been already. He's been shown a lot of grace, but I agree with the grace." The Warriors veteran acknowledged that Wembanyama has benefited from leniency but stopped short of criticizing the league.

He also explained why he believes the NBA made the practical choice. Green added, "We want to see Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs versus the New York Knicks. Not the San Antonio Spurs without Victor Wembanyama versus the New York Knicks." His comments shifted the conversation from punishment to the bigger picture surrounding the Finals.

Draymond Green Understands NBA's Business Decision

Sometimes the biggest stories are not about what happened, but what almost happened. Had the NBA taken a different approach, the Finals could have looked completely different heading into a must-win Game 5 for San Antonio.

Green openly described the situation as a business decision. He said, "That's a business decision. And I'm sorry to tell you all, that's the right decision." His remarks reflected the belief that fans deserve to see the league's biggest stars on the court during the championship round.

The timing makes the debate even more important. The Spurs are fighting to keep their season alive, and Wembanyama remains their most important player. If San Antonio loses, its season ends. If it wins, the series heads back to Madison Square Garden for Game 6. That is why Green's comments matter. They highlight the difficult balance between enforcing rules and protecting the biggest stage in basketball.