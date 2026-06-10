Taylor Swift is set to bring even more star power to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. According to Page Six, the Grammy-winning singer will attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals as the New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs. With the Knicks leading the series 2-1, the timing of her visit has quickly become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the game. The news arrives at a crucial moment in the Finals. New York is trying to recover after dropping Game 3 at home, while San Antonio hopes to build on its momentum. Swift's appearance adds another layer of attention to an already massive night at Madison Square Garden, where celebrities, basketball fans and media will all be watching closely.

Taylor Swift Joins Knicks Fans For Crucial NBA Finals Game 4

According to Page Six, Swift will attend the game with friends because she wanted to support the Knicks. A source told the outlet, "She's a huge fan of the Knicks and really wants to be there to support them. She is going with friends." The report quickly spread across social media as excitement around Game 4 continued to grow.

Swift's Knicks support has been visible for years. She has lived in New York since 2014 and has attended several Knicks games over time. Last month, she sat courtside with fiance Travis Kelce during the Eastern Conference Finals, and the whole thing got attention from both basketball and entertainment crowds.

Her newest appearance also lands at a pretty intense time, because New York is now facing a big challenge. The Spurs took Game 3 behind Victor Wembanyama's standout 32-point output, which then chipped away at the Knicks series lead. So Game 4 has turned into one of those must-watch contests for the championship series, and that's why Swift's visit feels extra meaningful.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Remain Linked To Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden has already been part of another major Taylor Swift story in recent days. Reports from Page Six claimed that the venue is being discussed as a possible location for Swift and Kelce's upcoming wedding celebrations, although neither camp has publicly confirmed those reports.

The discussion gained more attention after Kelce recently explained on his "New Heights" podcast that he was not trying to turn Swift into a Cleveland sports fan. He said, "This was me just having a fun date night knowing that I love going to basketball games." Kelce later added that he would be rooting for the Knicks moving forward after Cleveland's playoff exit.

Now, all eyes return to Madison Square Garden. Between a high-pressure NBA Finals game, a halftime performance by Wu-Tang Clan and the arrival of one of the world's biggest music stars, Game 4 has become much more than just basketball. For Knicks fans hoping to see their team move closer to a championship, Wednesday night suddenly feels even bigger.